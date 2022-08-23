Cameroon To Send Scout To Watch Ghana vs Brazil –Eto’o

President of the Cameroonian Football Association(FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o has confirmed that there will be a Cameroonian scout in attendance when Ghana plays against Brazil next month in an international friendly game.

The match between the former African champions and the world giants will be staged at a yet-to-be-decided European venue in September.

Read Also: Int’l Friendly: US Boss Unleashes Morgan, Rapinoe On Super Falcons

The Black Stars will play Portugal on November 24, South Korea on November 28, and Uruguay on December 2 in Qatar, while Brazil face Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon for their group matches.

Speaking to Joy Sports the former Inter Milan attacker said:

“I believe one of Cameroon’s coaches will watch Ghana vs Brazil friendly so to anticipate and know what to expect,” Eto’o said.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…