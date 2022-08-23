Carabao Cup: Iwobi, Dennis Bag Assists As Everton, Forest Advance; Okoye, Troost-Ekong Feature In Watford Home Loss

Alex Iwobi provided the assist for the only goal as Everton pipped Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Iwobi set up teammate Demarai Gray whose goal secured Everton’s first win of the season.

Everton deservedly broke the deadlock on 28 minutes, when McNeil seized on a loose pass in the Fleetwood defence before finding Iwobi on the edge of the penalty area.

Iwobi then picked out a slide-rule pass to Gray, who made no mistake with a curling finish into the far corner of the net.

Also, Emmanuel Dennis contributed to one of Nottingham Forest’s goals as they thrashed Grimsby Town 3-0.

Dennis provided the assist for Forest’s first goal which was scored by Ryan Yates in the 18th minute.

Dennis was then replaced by Taiwo Awoniyi with 15 minutes left to play.

At Vicarage Road it was not the best of debuts for Maduka Okoye who was in goal as Watford lost 2-0 at home to MK Dons.

Also in action for Watford was William Troost-Ekong who featured for…