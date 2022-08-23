Casemiro’s Experience Will Be Key For Man United –Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes believes the addition of Casemiro will add more value to the team.

recall that Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid last Friday in a deal worth £70 million.

However, in a chat with the club’s official website, Fernandes said Casemiro would add many things to the Man United squad, adding that he has a good mentality.

“I think Casemiro is a great player and will add so many good things for us,” Fernandes was quoted by Man United’s official website as saying after the Red Devils’ Premier League 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night.

“We are very happy to have him. Obviously, we know he has a good mentality, we know he has shown it at Madrid and we hope he will do it at the same level as he did at Madrid.”

Casemiro will hope to make his first Premier League debut for Man United when they face Southampton on Saturday.

