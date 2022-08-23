Dessers, Okereke Caged As Roma Inflict Second League Defeat On Cremonese

Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke spearheaded Cremonese’s attack but fired blanks as Roma ran out 1-0 winners in Monday’s Serie A clash in Rome.

Newly promoted Cremonese have now lost their opening two games in the Italian topflight.

While Dessers saw 90 minutes of action, Okereke was withdrawn with 12 minutes left to play.

The former Genk striker went close on three occasions in giving Cremonese the lead but was unlucky to miss the target.

He attempted an acrobatic effort in the 36th minute but saw his chance miss the far corner.

In the 47th minute Dessers hit a first-time strike which unfortunately hit the cross bar.

And on the hour mark he attempted another overhead kick which was not far off.

And in the 65th minute Roma broke the deadlock as former Manchester United defender headed in at the back post from a corner.

The win took Roma to third on six points after two league games played while Cremonese are 18th in the league table.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com…