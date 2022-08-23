Juventus Won’t Rush To Sign Depay

Juventus director Pavel Nedved says they won’t be in a hurry to sign Barcelona star, Memphis Depay.

Nedved says Depay is among several striker targets they’re considering.

He said, “We don’t need to speed up the process, that is never a good idea,” the vice-president told DAZN ahead of the trip to Sampdoria.

“We are evaluating, we are vigilant on what the market offers. We need to evaluate things carefully. Looking at the injuries and the formation, we are considering whether to go back on the market.

“Depay can play with Dusan Vlahovic or in his place, I agree. He can also play with Moise Kean or be a winger, but he is only one of the names we are evaluating.”

