Klopp: Liverpool’s Table Position Not Nice To Look At

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is not easy to look at the Premier League table after his side lost 2-1 to Manchester United at the Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Reds are without a win in the Premier League this season.

Klopp’s men are seven points adrift surprise leaders Arsenal.

Asked how easy it was to avoid looking at the table, Klopp said: “If you want to be a bit of a pervert then you look at it. It is not the nicest thing to look at, that is clear but it is our situation.

“Look, we can talk about all the things, but in the end I saw tonight again. During the week, it is not easy. We had 15 senior outfield players in training.

“That’s obviously not cool, but for the game tonight, I like the lineup. I saw good performances as well tonight, obviously not good enough to win the game. But I think we all know if we score in any situation the equaliser, it would not be the biggest surprise in the world. It is a deserved draw after a start where United…