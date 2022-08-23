Mum Plans To Take Legal Action Against Ronaldo After Smashing Son’s Phone

A mum is planning on taking legal action against Manchester United Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo after he smashed her teen son’s phone on the ground, the Sun reports.

Sarah Kelly, 37, spoke out after Ronaldo accepted a caution for an incident at Goodison Park last season.

Ronaldo appeared to slap Jacob Harding’s hand as he left the pitch after United were beaten by Everton.

The former Real Madrid star later apologised to the 14-year-old, who has autism.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese star was interviewed by police under caution in relation to an alleged assault and criminal damage.

Merseyside Police later confirmed: “The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

But Sarah says she feels cheated – and claims she’s planning on taking legal action against Ronaldo, the Mirror reports.

“I want to see justice because there hasn’t been any,” she told the paper.

Sarah says she was contacted by the player by…