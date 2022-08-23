Onyenezide Yet To Get Over Falconets W/Cup Ouster

Esther Onyenezide says she is yet to recover from the Falconets elimination at this year’s FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets hopes of securing a first ever U-20 World Cup title was ended following a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Christopher Danjuma-led side went into the game as Favourites after finishing top of their group that had France, South Korea and Canada.

But the Netherlands emerged winners thanks to two first half goals.

And reflecting on the Falconets’ exit Onyenezide wrote on Twitter:“Still in tears & pains as our #U20WWC campaign came to an abrupt end. Had high hopes & confidence about our chances but God knows best.

“In spite all, I’m grateful for the exposure & experience earned from my first @FIFAWWC appearance. Means a lot. For you, thanks for your support.”

Onyenezide was the Falconets’ top scorer at the tournament with three goals…