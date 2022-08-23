Osimhen Can Lead Napoli To Scudetto Title If… –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has what it takes to lead Napoli to the Scudetto title if he remains 100% fit this season.

Recall that the Nigerian international netted his second goal of the Serie A season in the team’s 4-0 win over Monza at the weekend.

The 23-year-old was also target in Napoli’s opening day win against Hellas Verona.

Reacting to his performance, the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winner, told Completesports.com that Osimhen’s early goal scoring is an indication of what to expect from him this season.

He also stated that the former Lille striker can lead Napoli to win the Serie A title if he’s injury free.

“Osimhen has been positive since the start of the Serie A season with Napoli going by his goal scoring form.

“I pray he remain consistent and also be free from injury because if he maintains this form he can lead Napoli…