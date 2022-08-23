Van Dijk’s Defending After Defeat To Man United

Jamie Carragher has slammed Virgil van Dijk for failing to close down Jadon Sancho as he opened the scoring for Manchester United on Monday night, against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

United secured their first win of the season after edging Liverpool 2-1 with Sancho opening the scoring, showing composure inside the Reds penalty area.

He sat down both James Milner and Alisson before side-footing into the net.

But having sat down Milner and Alisson, van Dijk chose not to approach Sancho, which allowed the ex-Dortmund man to get his shot away, with van Dijk opting to chance his luck and get in the way of the shot – his hands behind his back.

It gave Sancho time and space to pick his spot. Marcus Rashford made it two, before Mo Salah got one for Liverpool.

But the game finished 2-1 to United – leaving Liverpool with just two points from three games. Carragher was critical

“Van Dijk has got to come out, I don’t understand,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“He’s 10/10…