Bassey Thankful After Eredivisie Debut For Ajax

Calvin Bassey can’t hide his excitement after making his Eredivisie debut for Ajax Amsterdam.

Bassey league debut for Ajax was delayed after he picked up a red card in the Dutch Super Cup clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The Nigeria international featured for 90 minutes in the 1-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

“I thank God, the team, and the manager that he fielded me,” Bassey told Ajax Show Time.

“It is a blessing to make my starting and league debut for this club. I keep working to improve every game. I’m trying to learn and get better.

“It’s about different positioning, the spaces and which passes we want to give. Of course, the game looks different from the side than it does from another perspective. They try to help me and make it easier for me.

“Ajax is known for tiki-taka football. You have to move into other rooms to receive the ball. It’s about learning and…