Black Galaxies Lose To Qatar In Friendly Game

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles 2022 CHAN playoffs opponent Black Galaxies of Ghana lost 2-1 loss to 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts, Qatar in an international friendly on Tuesday evening in Austria.

The Black Galaxies with a slow start in the encounter conceded the first goal as early as the 2nd minute at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

The 2019 Asian champions doubled their advantage in the 26th minute as they controlled majority of the ball possession in the first half.

Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh pulled a goal back in the 69th minute for the Black Galaxies after an improvement in performance in the second half.

The first leg of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers between the home-based Eagles and Ghana will hold on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in a week’s time.

The Black Galaxies are expected to be back in Ghana on…