Don’t Re-sign Balogun – Sutton Warns Rangers

Celtics legend Chris Sutton has warned Rangers not to resign Leon Balogun amid call from the fans for the centre-back’s return.

The Nigeria international was released by Balogun in June following the expiration of his contract.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist led the call for Balogun’s return to Ibrox after the Gers conceded twice in the UEFA Champions League playoffs first leg against PSV Eindhoven last week.

Sutton however believed there is no need to bring the centre-back to the club.

“Is a concern over Rangers? Yes, but I think they can still go over there and get a result,” Sutton told BT Sport.

“I think Ally spoke about it after the game about maybe bringing Balogun back. I don’t necessarily think that is the answer.

“If Van Bronckhorst didn’t want Balogun you can’t criticise him for not signing him on again. It’s a Champions League qualifier, these games are never going to be…