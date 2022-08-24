Gerrard Can Handle Aston Villa Sluggish Start To EPL Campaign –Johnson

Glen Johnson says he’s confident Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard can transform the team’s sluggish start to the Premier League season.

Despite the somewhat disappointing start and challenging fixtures lying directly ahead, Gerrard’s former England and Liverpool colleague Glen Johnson has insisted his former captain is the “right man for the job” at Villa Park.

Read Also: ‘Nations League To Serve As England’s Preparation For 2022 World Cup’ —Southgate

Speaking to Bettingodds.com, he said: “I wouldn’t be worried, it’s early days.

“They performed well enough last season and I think there are about eight shocked clubs at the moment. I thought Villa were going to kick on. I didn’t see Arsenal doing what they’re doing, so I think there are a lot of surprises everywhere.

“I still think Villa have got the right man for the job. It’s a club going in the right direction and you’re going to lose some games. Everyone wants to get off to a great…