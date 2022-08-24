Iwobi Named Everton’s Man Of The Match In Carabao Cup Win

Alex Iwobi was named Everton’s Man of the Match in their 1-0 win against Fleetwood Town, in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Iwobi was announced as Everton’s most outstanding player on the club’s Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles star was impressive for Frank Lampard’s side as he set up Demarai Gray for the only goal of the game.

Aside providing the assist for the goal, Iwobi created one big chance, made four key passes, 85% pass accuracy, 3/4 successful dribbles and 8/10 accurate long balls.

Also, 1/1 accurate cross, 7/9 duels won, three tackles won and one clearance made.

Tuesday’s win against Fleetwood is their first after four games played in all competitions this season.

