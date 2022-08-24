Klinsmann Tips Argentina To Win 2022 World Cup

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann has predicted that Argentina will win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Argentina are in Group C in the 2022 World Cup and will face Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico, while Brazil are in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will start in November, later this year.

Speaking to Premier (via SPORT), Klinsmann said: “Argentina should have won a couple more cups since 1990. Maybe that will happen this year.

“Why not? I would like it to happen, especially for Leo. May he win this time as a Christmas present.”

Asked to name a favourite country to win the World Cup, he added: “To be honest, I think that to analyse a team as a favourite, you have to look at how the qualifiers were. And today, Argentina and Brazil are candidates above the Europeans.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…