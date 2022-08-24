Kwara United Unveil Mohammed New Technical Adviser

Kwara United Football Club today unveiled Coach Azeez Audu Mohammed as the new Technical Adviser of the club, following the expiration of the contract of Coach Abdullahi Usman Biffo.

Biffo was in charge of the club for three seasons.

While unveiling the former Shabab Nasir Football Club of Sudan handler at the club’s Secretariat ahead of the team’s departure for the ValueJet Pre-season tournament in Ikenne, the club Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye said that the contract is for a year.

“The Board of the club decided to engage Coach Azeez because of what we have seen him do, and what he is capable of doing, especially in line with the philosophy of the club”, Titiloye said.

Read Also: Algeria FA Confirms Super Eagles Friendly

He said that the team will give him and his lieutenants all the necessary support in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, as well as other competitions this season.

He commended the state Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Sports Commission, the…