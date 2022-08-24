Nations League To Serve As Preparation For World Cup

England coach, Gareth Southgate, believes that the UEFA Nations League will serve as the Three Lions preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 this year.

The Three Lions finished runners-up at Euro 2020 after losing to Italy on penalties in the final.

In an interview with Sky Sports , Southgate suggested that the UEFA Nations League will be similar to training camp ahead of the World Cup.

“We’re not going to get the players together again before the World Cup,” Southgate said.

“You’d normally have around a 28 day training camp and a couple of friendlies leading into a tournament to work with the team.

“This is the last realistic opportunity to do that. When we get together in the winter,we’ll be flying to Qatar and it’ll be a normal one week prep for a game.”

Southgate added:”This is a great opportunity to test ourselves against really top teams . We want to respond to the…