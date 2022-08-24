Oliseh Quits German Club After Two Months

Sunday Oliseh has left his post as head coach of German Regionalliga side SV Straelen, reports Completesports.com.

SV Straelen lost all five games during Oliseh’s reign in charge of the team.

The club lost 2-0 to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the former Super Eagles head coach last game in charge.

The team also scored just once in five league outings under the Nigerian.

Oliseh placed a call through to the president of the club, Hermann Tecklenburg to announce his decision.

“Sunday obviously had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached. We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue,” Sporting director Kevin Wolze told the club’s official website.

“Obviously things have changed in the meantime. We started the season with five defeats and are currently bottom of the table. In addition, the squad is standing. We will take the necessary time to find a suitable successor.”

Wolze is temporarily in charge of the team…