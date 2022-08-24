PSV Eindhoven Vs Rangers – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to view more of our previews and predictions, Go here.

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers – This is the second leg of their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures. The first leg ended 2-2 at the Ibrox Stadium on August 16.

Armando Obispo (78′) and Ibrahim Sangaré (37′) scored the goals for PSV Eindhoven. Rangers’ opponents made 12 shots on goal, with seven of them finding the target. For Rangers, the goals were scored by Antonio Olak (40′) and Tom Lawrence (70′).

Also Read: Your Style Of Play Can’t Fit Into Ten Hag’s Pattern –Bent Tells Ronaldo

PSV Eindhoven haven’t been able to hold out for a full 90 minutes very frequently lately. In reality, PSV Eindhoven’s defence has been breached in 6 of their last 6 games, resulting in 11 goals being conceded. Leaving that aside, only time will tell if the trend in this game will continue or not.

Rangers and Hibernian tied 2-2 in the last…