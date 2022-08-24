United Set To Re-Sign Depay

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a deal to re-sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

According to Spanish media outfit, Marca, United have been monitoring the 28-year-old Dutch forward’s situation and are now mulling over a £8.4m offer.

Barcelona are desperate to get Depay off the wage books before deadline day in order to register new signing Jules Kounde for the La Liga season.

Depay had been linked with Serie A giants Juventus, but they are now prioritising a loan for Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik.

In June 2015 Depay joined United for a reported fee of £25 million on a four-year contract which made him the fourth player to join the Red Devils from PSV after Jaap Stam, Park Ji-sung and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Following his early struggles in the Premier League, Memphis told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf:”There are a lot of games in Manchester. There are very few rest days and on training days…