Why Falconets Overstayed At Istanbul Airport – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday explained that a number of factors, including the inability to secure transit visas for players and officials of the U20 Girls National Team, Falconets, at the Istanbul Airport, led to the team having to stay 24 hours at the airport in Turkey on their way from the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian U20 ladies were pictured sleeping on the floor and chairs of the Istanbul airport after journeying from Costa Rica following their elimination from the U20 Women’s World Cup, and were stranded in Turkey.

Nigeria Football Federation’s media director, Demola Olajire issued a press statement to state their side of the story after a social media backlash on Wednesday morning.

“The NFF did not book the team’s tickets from Costa Rica; FIFA did. FIFA also did not envisage the hitches that saw the team delayed for more than three hours in Bogota, and another one hour in Panama. By the time the team got to Istanbul, the flight to Abuja…