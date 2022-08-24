Why Klopp Should Be Worried -Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has revealed that Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp should be worried with the way his team performed against the Red Devils.

Recall that Man United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in Monday’s night Premier League game to earn their first full points.

Keane said an on-pitch argument between Virgil van Dijk and James Milner during Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Monday had more to it.

“I’d be worried if I was Klopp with what I’ve seen tonight,” the former United captain said on Sky Sports.

“Defensively [they were] very, very casual, going back to the Fulham game, Van Dijk even the other night against Palace, I thought he could’ve done better.

“Tonight, we made the point about him arguing with James Milner, I know that can happen but it just seemed a bit more than that, more than the normal falling out with a player.”

