Why Osimhen Is Deadlier Than Ronaldo –Giordano

Former Napoli striker Bruno Giordano has rated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as a better header than Man United star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

He made this assertion in an interview with II Martino, where he noted that the Nigerian international is an incredible player who knows how to utilise space.

“We are talking about an incredible player and we are not discovering him now,” Giordano told II Martino.

“He opens gaps for his teammates, walks the defences and then scores. He does not give up and is always the protagonist : he plays every ball as if it were the one of life.

“The header. In this way he is even stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osimhen has scored two goals and recorded one assist in two league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

