Bailly Joins Olympique Marseille On Loan

Manchester United have announced that Ivorian defender Eric Bailly has joined Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille on loan.

United confirmed the loan transfer in a statement on their website.

The statement read:”Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has joined French side Marseille on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

“Bailly’s move to the south of France includes the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

“The 28-year-old joined the Reds in the summer of 2016 and he played 38 games in his debut campaign, as we won the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield.

“Eric appeared in the wins over Southampton and Leicester City at Wembley and was a crucial part of our European run that season, although he cruelly missed the Stockholm final against Ajax through injury.

“In total, Eric has made 113 appearances for the club, scoring one goal – against Swansea City at the…