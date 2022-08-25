Carabao Cup: Manchester City To Battle Chelsea In Third Round

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.

The fixture was confirmed after the conclusion of the third round draw which was held on Wednesday night.

Last season, Chelsea were beaten finalists after losing to Liverpool on penalties.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United will host Aston Villa, Arsenal will entertain Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest play host to Tottenham.

Wolves will battle Leeds at the Molineaux with holders Liverpool drawn at home to League One side Derby County.

Everton will travel to Bournemouth and Newcastle, who saw off League Two Tranmere on Wednesday, will host Crystal Palace in the other all top-flight encounters.

West Ham were handed a testing home tie against Blackburn with League Two Crawley’s reward for knocking out Fulham being a trip to Burnley.

Leicester will face Newport of League Two while Southampton will host Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford tackle Gillingham.

The…