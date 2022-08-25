Falconets Return From Costa Rica

Nigeria’s Falconets arrived Abuja early Thursday morning following their elimination from the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The players and their officials were received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja by General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohamed Sanusi and representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Toyin Ibitoye.

The players and their officials were stranded at the Istanbul Airport for 24 hours due to their inability to secure transit visas.

“Players and officials of the Falconets well received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by @thenff staff led by General Secretary @DrmSanusi and Sports Minister representative, @Toyin_Ibitoye

Thanks for your support ❤️,” reads a tweet on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

The Falconets were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Costa Rica 2022 after going down…