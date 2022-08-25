‘Ghana Will Be Tough In CHAN Qualifier, Eagles B Fit To Win’  

Super Eagles Team B coach Salisu Yusuf has admitted that the first leg of their 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying fixtures against the Ghana Black Stars B team this weekend will be very tough and explosive, but assures that Home Eagles have the quality get a good away result, Completesports.com reports.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana host the first leg in Cape Coast this Sunday, August 28, while the Home Eagles will welcome them at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Saturday, September 3, for the second leg.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2023 Afican Nations Championship in Algeria scheduled to hold from 8 to 31 January 2023.

Also Read: Peseiro Visits Nigeria Embassy In Portugal

Speaking after his home-based Super Eagles forced CAF Champions league campaigners Plateau United to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match played at the Practice Pitch of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, Coach Yusuf said the game was a good test for his team…