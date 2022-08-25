How I Warned Him Not To Join Man United –Di Maria’s Wife

Jorgelina Cardoso, wife of former Paris Saint-Germain star, Angel Di Maria has opened up on how she kicked against her husband’s decision to join Man United.

Recall that Di Maria joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2014, in a £60million deal and almost became a flop as the move became regrettable for everyone involved.

In an interview with Argentine TV show LAM, she said: “Angel came to me one day and said, ‘Look at this proposal from Manchester United’.

“I didn’t want to go, I told him to go alone. ‘Let’s go both of us’, he replied. It was a lot of money, more than the Spaniards had offered.

“So, we went. If you work in a company and someone offers you double the salary, you go running.

“We were friends with Gianinna Maradona, Sergio Aguero’s wife, and we travelled to Manchester on vacation for a year.

“It was always horrible! We came home and…