I Want To Be Playing Regularly –Kovacic Tells Tuchel

Chelsea midfielder, Mateo Kovacic has told manager, Thomas Tuchel that he prefers to be on the field of the action than just sitting on the bench.

Kovacic in an interview with club official website stated that he is ready to start playing again.

Recall that the former Real Madrid midfielder missed part of pre-season with a knee injury which also ruled him out of the first three games of the season.

He made a return to training at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and is likely to go straight back into the starting line-up when Chelsea face struggling Leicester this weekend.

Chelsea have made an erratic start to the new season, winning one, drawing one, and losing one of their three matches so far.

The Croatia international midfielder told Chelsea’s official website, “I hate it, it was tough but the injury gives you something to improve on more on the other side.

“I hate not to be on…