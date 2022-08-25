‘I Won’t Talk My Way Into England World Cup Squad’

England and Newcastle Uniteds triker, Callum Wilson, says he is looking forward to making the England squad, on merit, to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup is set to take place between November 20 and December 18 2022.

Wilson hasn’t played for the Three Lions since a Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria on October 14, 2019 – the game that ended 6-0 in favour of England with Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling scoring two goals each, while Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford scored one goal apiece.

Wilson, 30, has scored one goal in four appearances for England.

Wilson is in good form this season with two goals in three Premier League games so far.

While co-hosting the Footballer’s Football Podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live with West Ham striker, Michail Antonio, Wilson boldly proclaimed that he will be travelling to the World Cup with the England squad after he would have merited his inclusion in Gareth…