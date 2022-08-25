Iwobi Makes Carabao Cup Team Of The Round

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi has been named in the Carabao Cup Team of the Round, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi played a key role in Everton’s 1-0 win against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old set up Demarai Gray for the game’s only goal in the first half.

The 26-year-old recorded 85 percent pass accuracy, 77 touches(more than any player on the pitch), four key passes, and eight accurate long passes.

The former Arsenal player is the only Everton player, who made the shortlist.

Iwobi, who has been one of key performers for the Toffees this season has featured in all of Everton’s four games across all competitions.

