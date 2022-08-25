Okoye Will Get His Chance To Prove His Worth At Watford –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye will have his time to prove and claim Watford’s number one goalkeeper.

Okoye, who officially joined Watford this season from Sparta Rotterdam, is yet to make his Championship debut for the club.

However in an interview with Completesports.com, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner said that it is a matter of time that Okoye will claim the number one goalkeeper position.

Read Also: NFF Elections: Amadu, Gusau Join Race To Replace Pinnick

“Everything in life has time and I believe Maduka Okoye will have his time to prove his worth.

“I will advise him to keep working hard and ensure that never relent in whatever he’s doing with the club.

*I am confident he will reclaim the number one spot at Watford because he has the experience and quality to handle the position.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…