Onyedika Keen To Join Club Brugge

Nigeria midfielder Raphael Onyedika would prefer to join Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge ahead of AC Milan.

Onyedika’s Danish club, FC Midtylland recently rejected a €4m offer from AC Milan for the player.

According to Belgian news outlet, HLN, Club Brugge have joined the Serie A champions in the race to sign the FC Ebedei product.

The 21-year-old want to join Club Brugge because he will enjoy a regular playing time at the club.

He is seen as a direct replacement for Hans Vanaken by Club Brugge.

Vanaken is close to joining Premier League club, West Ham United.

Club Brugge are however willing to offer €5m for Onyedika which falls short of Midtylland’s €10m valuation of the player.

