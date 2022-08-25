Osimhen Will Score 19 Goals In Serie A This Season –Immobile Predicts

Italy star, Ciro Immobile has predicted that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has what it takes to reach the 19-goal mark in the Serie A this season.

Immobile stated this in an interview with DAZN, where he said that the Nigerian international has commenced the season on a bright note.

“Lukaku I think will score between 20 and 25 goals , also because he has a lot of anger inside him. Lautaro? Well either he’ll do one or the other ,so I think between 13 and 18.

“Vlahovic ? He’ll exceed 20 goals . Milan? Between Giroud,Origi and Rebic they will hit 30. Jovic? In my opinion no more than 15.

“Osimhen ? I’m playing a specific number,19 goals . I really like him as a striker. Zapata and Muriel? Between 25 and 30 together.

“Abraham? If he can put up the same numbers as last year we should start talking about a great striker . He can be between 15 and 20.”

Recall that Osimhen has scored two goals and one assist this season

