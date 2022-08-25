Peseiro Visits Nigeria Embassy In Portugal

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro visited the Nigerian embassy in Portugal on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Peseiro , who is a Portuguese visited the embassy with his wife.

The duo were received by Nigeria ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas and his staff.

Read Also:#2022 U-20 WWC: Falconets Return From Costa Rica

The 62-year-old posted a picture of himself, wife, Kefas and the embassy staff with a message on the social media.

“A pleasure to have met the Ambassador of Nigeria to Portugal, Alex E. Kefas, and all the embassy staff,”Peseiro wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Thank you all very much for the warm welcome my wife and I received,”he added.

The 62-year-old was appointed Super Eagles head coach on May 15, 2022.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.