UCL Draw: Barcelona To Face Bayern Munich, Inter Milan In Group Of Death

Laliga giants Barcelona were handed a tough draw as they will face Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in Group C of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

The draw for next season’s Europe’s elite club competition was held on Thursday.

In last season’s meeting Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona both home and away in the group stage.

The Bavarians have won their last four clashes with Barcelona and the last time they lost to the Calatans was in 2015.

Champions Real Madrid are in Group F alongside Leipzig, Celtic and Shakhtar.

Liverpool, who lost to Madrid in last season’s final, are in Group A with Napoli, Ajax and Rangers.

In Group E Chelsea will battle Serie A holders AC Milan, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb while Manchester City will face Sevilla, Dortmund and Copenhagen.

The first round of match will be played on 6 or 7 September 2022.

This season’s final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

The stadium was originally appointed to…