Your Style Of Play Can’t Fit Into Ten Hag’s Pattern –Bent Tells Ronaldo

Former Tottenham Hotspur star, Darren Bent, has warned Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Man United because he can’t fit into Erik Ten Hag’s pattern of play.

In a chat with Talksport, Bent questioned the 37-year-old’s suitability for Ten Hag’s high-energy, high-octane and intense pressing system.

Recall that the Portuguese international only played a cameo role in Man United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.

Bent said: “There were notable standout performers, the two centre halves defended well, the front three. And I get it – a lot of people say “How can you not play Ronaldo in this team?”.

“I think if Ten Hag wants to play that high-energy, high-pressing, all-guns-blazing (style), unfortunately, you can’t play Ronaldo. That is no slight on Ronaldo, you are talking about one of the greatest players you have ever seen.

“But in that system… he is 37 years old. Look at the energy of…