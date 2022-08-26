Arsenal, United Know Group Opponents

Arsenal and Manchester United’s group stage opponents in this season’s Europa League have been unveiled.

In Friday’s draw Arsenal were drawn in Group A and will face PSV, FC Zurich and Bodo/Glimt.

For Manchester United, they are in Group E and will do battle with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia.

Last season’s champions of the newly formed Europa Conference, AS Roma, are in Group C with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles forward Moses Simon’s Nantes will feature in Group G alongside Olympiacos, Freiburg and Qarabag.

And Raphael Onyedika’s Midtjylland will take on Lazio, Feyenoord and Sturm Graz in Group F.

The 2022–23 UEFA Europa League is the 52nd season of Europe’s secondary club football tournament organised by UEFA.

It is the 14th season since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup to the UEFA Europa League.

Th final for this season will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. Budapest was originally scheduled to host the…