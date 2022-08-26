Awoniyi Eager To Feature In Nottingham Forest Vs Liverpool

Nottingham Forest striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, says he is excitedly looking forward to featuring for Steve Cooper’s men against his former club, Liverpool, in the Premier League.

Liverpool signed Awoniyi in 2015 from Seyi Olofinjana’s youth side, Imperial Soccer Academy but never registered him to play in any competition. The striker was sent out on loan deals to five clubs, namely; FSV Frankfurt (Germany), NEC Nijmegen (the Netherlands), Royal Excel Mouscron (Belgium), KAA Gent, FSV Mainz 05 (Belgium) and Union Berlin (Germany).

Bundesliga side, Union Berlin, eventually signed him on a permanent basis in July 2021.

Awoniyi joined Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin this summer transfer window for a fee of £17 million on a five-year deal.

The Tricky Trees will lock horns with Liverpool in the Premier League on October 22 2022 at City Ground, and Awoniyi is already feeling motivated to play against his former club.

In…