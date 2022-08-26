Braunschweig Suffer Fifth Defeat Of Season After 4-1 Loss

Former Super Eagles striker Anthony Ujah featured for Eintracht Braunschweig who lost 4-1 to Arminia Bielefeld in the German Bundesliga 2 game on Friday.

It was Ujah’s fourth game for Eintracht Braunschweig but is yet to score for the second-tier club.

In Friday’s trip to Arminia Bielefeld Ujah was replaced in the 72nd minute.

For Eintracht Braunschweig they are winless in all six league games played so far this season, losing five and drawing one.

They are bottom with just one point in the 18-team league table.

Their only win this season is in the DFB Pokal where they edged Hertha Berlin on penalties after regulation time ended 4-4.

Last season Ujah joined played for Union Berlin where he made only three league appearances without scoring.

