CHAN 2023: Yusuf Unveils Squad For Ghana Clash

Home-based Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf has named a 22-man squad for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against the Black Galaxies of Ghana.

13 players were dropped from the 35 players in camp.

Goalkeepers, Adewale Adeyinka and Ojo Olorunleke and Bankole Kayode made the trip.

Experienced defenders, Gbadebo Samson, Tope Olusesi and Ebube Duru also made the list.

Yusuf also picked Nigeria Professional Football League ((NPFL) top scorer, Chijoke Akuneto, Andy Okpe and Ossy Martins for the games.

The first leg is billed for the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on September 3.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Adewale Adeyinka, Ojo Olorunleke, Bankole Kayode

DEFENDERS

Tope Olusesi, Kazie Eyinaya, Ebube Duru, Sani Faisal, Tosin Adegbite, Temple Emekayi, Isa Ali, Gbadebo Samson

MIDFIELDERS

Maurice Chukwu, Afeez Nosiru, Bello Babatunde, Chiamaka Madu, Joseph Onoja, Zulkifilu Muhammad Rabiu

FORWARDS

Andy…