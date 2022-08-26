Close The Gap On Man City Now -Hoddle Warns Liverpool

Former England coach Glenn Hoddle has warned Liverpool not to allow Man City open a wide points in the Premier League .

Hoddle stated this on the backdrop of the team’s poor start to the campaign.

Recall that the Reds let themselves down after Man United defeated on Monday.

Man City have seven points from their opening three games, while Liverpool have only two.

Hoddle said, “It is not as good as they’d like it to be – they have got a lot of injuries at the moment with key players out.

“It is very difficult to set a standard and keep it, but they’ve had to do it in back-to-back seasons. They had the two domestic cups they won, but all is not well there.

“I think they’ve got enough quality, on and off the pitch, with Klopp and his experience, to turn it back around. But they cannot let City get five, six points away from them so early in the season.”

