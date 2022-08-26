Diamond League: Olympic Champion Camacho-Quinn Beats Amusan To First Position

Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn beat Oluwatobiloba Amusan to first position in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Lausanne.

Camacho-Quinn won the race with a time of 12.34s, while Amusan came second in 12.45s.

America’s Tia Jones was third with a time of 12.47s.

Amusan has been in scintillating form in recent times.

The 25-year-old won gold medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships setting a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, followed up by a wind-assisted 12.06 seconds in the final.

She also won gold medal in the same event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

