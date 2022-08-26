Eagles Maintain 31st Position In Latest FIFA World Ranking

The Super Eagles were non movers in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking as they are remain in 31st position.

The latest men’s ranking was published on FIFA’s official website today (Thursday).

In Africa, the Super Eagles are still in fourth spot behind Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia, who are first, second and third respectively.

Sierra Leone, opponents of the Eagles in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, retained 113th while Guinea-Bissau maintained 115th.

São Tomé and Principe, who were hammered 10-0 to the Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers, stay at 187th spot.

There were no changes in the top 10 in the world as Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, France, England, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark maintained their spots.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will face Algeria in a friendly game in billed for Oran after the North African football body confirming it.

There is a possibility they will also face…