Ghana Coach Walker Confident Of Victory Against Home Eagles

Black Galaxies of Ghana head coach Annor Walker insists his side will secure a place at the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) ahead of Nigeria.

The two countries will clash in the first leg of the round of the qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The reverse fixture is billed for the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on September 3.

Walker’s charges edged out Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate in the previous round.

The Black Galaxies have failed to qualify for the last three editions of the competition, but the gaffer is confident they will secure a place in Algeria 2023.

“We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game,” Walker told Asempa FM as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year,” he added.

The next edition of the CHAN tournament is slated for Sunday, January…