I Will Kill You If You Hurt Messi –Aguero Warns Otamendi

Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero, has issued a stern warning to Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi that he won’t spare his life if he gets Lionel Messi injured

Recall that PSG was drawn in the Champions League Group H alongside Benfica, Juventus, and Maccabi Haifa.

Aguero said this while reacting to PSG’s Champions League group stage draw against Benfica.

However, Messi, who is in his second year at PSG, is set to lead the charge on both fronts this year with the Parisians in the Champions League and with Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Read Also: CHAN 2023 Qualifier: Ghana Coach Walker Confident Of Victory Against Home Eagles

Speaking on his Twitch channel, Aguero shared his thoughts about the recent Champions League draw and the potential confrontation between Messi and Otamendi.

Aguero said (via El Comercio): “PSG, Juventus, Benfica… Otamendi is going to have to put in a couple of kicks. Otamendi is at Benfica, so he is going to have to start…