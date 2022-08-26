Ighalo Leads Champions Al Hilal To Victory Against Al Khaleej

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo registered a goal as defending champions Al Hilal defeated Al-Khaleej 2-0 in their opening game of the season.

Ighalo netted after just three minutes to set the tone for an win for Al Hilal.

The 33-year-old set up Mali international Moussa Marega for the second goal in the 25th minute.

Ighalo also had a goal disallowed in the game.

The striker was top scorer in the Saudi Arabia Professional League with 24 goals.

Ramon Diaz’s currently occupy top spot on the table.

