Musa, Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa and wife have welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

While announcing the arrival of the new baby, the former Leicester City star gave thanks to Allah who has been there for him and his family.

In the photo shared by Ahmed Musa, the footballer showed the hand of the new born baby.

Read Also: #2022 U-20 WWC: Falconets Conqueror Netherlands Lose To Spain In Semi-finals

Revealing the name of the new baby, Ahmed Musa wrote: Alhamdulillah Allah ya Albar kace mu da Adam Ahmed Musa (ZAYD). This is translated (All thanks be to Allah, may Allah bless us with Adam Ahmed Musa).

Ahmed Musa is currently playing for Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagümrük and he is hoping to shine in the new season.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.