Netherlands Lose To Spain In Semi-finals

Netherlands who eliminated the Falconets in the quarter-finals of this year’s FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup, lost 2-1 to Spain in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Recall the Netherlands defeated the Falconets 2-0 after two first half goals to reach a first ever semi-finals in the competition.

But in Thursday’s last four clash, Netherlands found themselves 2-0 down in the first half following a brace from Inma Gabarro on 22 and 25 minutes.

Rosa van Gool pulled a goal back for the Netherlands in the 54th minute but Spain held on to qualify for the final.

The Spaniard will now meet holders Japan in the final after the Asians overcame Brazil 2-1 in the second semi-final.

This year’s final will be a repeat of the 2018 edition which saw Japan beat Spain 3-1.

